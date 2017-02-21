The body of an Ontario man was recovered Monday after his snowmobile went through the ice and plunged into a lake south of Algonquin Park on Saturday.

Bancroft Ontario Provincial Police were called at about 8:25 p.m. Saturday to Pusey Lake in the municipality of Highlands East after a report the snowmobile had gone through the ice.

Police at the scene determined the driver of the snowmobile and a woman passenger went into the water but only the passenger got out of the water safely.

On Monday OPP underwater search and recovery members were able to recover the body of the driver.

Robert Bell, 53, of Mount Albert, Ont., a small community northeast of Newmarket, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this month the OPP urged snowmobile drivers to "stop taking unnecessary risks" while driving after they noted more than a dozen snowmobile-related fatalities this winter.