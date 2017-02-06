Upper Ottawa Valley OPP have charged a 14-year-old boy with disobeying a sign after the snowmobile he was driving hit a tractor trailer southeast of Pembroke, Ont., last week.

The boy, from Laurentian Valley Township, was driving north on a trail registered with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs at about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, OPP said in a media release.

He drove through a stop sign where the trail intersects Fibreboard Drive and hit the tractor trailer, which was travelling east, police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The 27-year-old driver of the tractor trailer, from Mansfield, Que., was not injured.

Fibreboard Drive was closed for several hours while the OPP's traffic collision team investigated.

The boy's name is not being released due to the provisions of the Provincial Offences Act.