A snowmobiler is in stable condition after falling through the ice near Vances Side Road in Dunrobin.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service responded to the emergency call just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

Two men had been snowmobiling on the ice when their vehicle fell through. Only one of them went into the water.

The 38-year-old was treated by paramedics for mild hypothermia and was in stable condition when transported to hospital.