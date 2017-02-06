A man and woman were treated for injuries Saturday after their snowmobile rolled over several times on a trail near Quyon, Que., ejecting the couple.

Their injuries are considered serious, but not life-threatening, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said in a news release.

Police said the man, 56, and the woman, 48, were riding on a snowmobile trail next to Highway 148 in the Municipality of Pontiac around 10 a.m. Saturday.

The helmet worn by the injured woman was damaged in Saturday's snowmobile crash, police say. (MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais)

No other snowmobile was involved in the crash, according to police, who described what happened next as a "violent accident."

Police said "speed, combined with a bad reading of physical trail conditions," may have contributed to the crash.

The force of the impact broke the woman's helmet and caused "multiple fractures" to both victims, according to police.

The man and woman were transported to hospital by ambulance.