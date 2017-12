A man was killed Sunday afternoon in a snowmobile crash near Ingleside, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say the man was riding his snowmobile on the Long Sault Parkway when, shortly after 5 p.m., he struck an object and lost control of the machine.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. His name and age have not been released.

Police did not say what the man collided with.

Ingleside is approximately 85 kilometres southeast of Ottawa.