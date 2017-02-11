A major snowstorm is expected to hit the Ottawa-Gatineau region Sunday afternoon and continue until Monday morning, Environment Canada is warning.

The weather agency has issued a snowfall warning for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall over the next two days.

Hmm.. Chance of >20cm by Mon am. Flurries around Sunday am. Steady accumulating ❄️by pm. I suggest do errands now😳 pic.twitter.com/c6jCaFIRYD — @BlacksWeather

Environment Canada is blaming the impending snowfall on a developing Colorado low expected to track south of the Great Lakes.

Travel conditions could quickly deteriorate, said the agency, with the snow making roads and highways too difficult to safely navigate.

Some regions could also see heavy wind gusts of up to 70 km/h Sunday night, particularly near Kingston, Ont.

Temperatures should remain reasonable for this time of year, however, with a Sunday high in Ottawa of – 7 C.