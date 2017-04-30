Ottawa skies could be a little busier than usual Monday morning, and not just because of the rainfall warning.

Depending on how the weather shapes up, bystanders in and around downtown will want to keep their eyes peeled for a flyby featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Patrouille de France air demonstration team over Parliament Hill to mark Canada's sesquicentennial.

The joint flyby will begin around 10:45 a.m. and will include a total of 19 jets soaring no lower than 500 feet above the highest point along their route.

RCAF spokesperson Maj. Holly-Anne Brown said teams will monitor the weather Monday morning ahead of the performance.

"The Royal Canadian Air Force is delighted to welcome the Patrouille de France to Canada as we celebrate Canada's 150 years of Confederation," said Lt.-Gen. Mike Hood, commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, in a media release.

"Canada and France have a profound connection, and our national air demonstration teams flying in formation is symbolic of our lasting friendship and alliance."

The Snowbird team will fly nine CT-114 Tutor planes and the Patrouille de France team will fly eight Alpha jets in a 17-ship formation. Two "photo-chase" aircraft will accompany the two teams.

Environment Canada is calling for a warm but rainy Monday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Monday's flyby will come on the heels of the Aero150 air show that is happening in Gatineau April 29 to 30.