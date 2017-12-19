The capital region is in for a snowy day Tuesday, but you don't need to tell morning commuters that.

By 8 a.m. Ottawa had already received eight centimetres of snow in three hours.

It made the morning commute long and tedious, to say the least. The roads were clogged with snow, traffic crawled and there were several collisions. 

Here's how some of you shared your frustration.

bay james ottawa snow storm winter blizzard centretown traffic

Snow-covered vehicles at the corner of Bay and James streets before the sun rose Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Andrew Foote/CBC)