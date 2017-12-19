The capital region is in for a snowy day Tuesday, but you don't need to tell morning commuters that.

By 8 a.m. Ottawa had already received eight centimetres of snow in three hours.

It made the morning commute long and tedious, to say the least. The roads were clogged with snow, traffic crawled and there were several collisions.

Here's how some of you shared your frustration.

Just had the world's slowest traffic accident sliding down the hill from Bronson N onto Slater. No damage, all good, but I'll be taking Bay St in winter from now on. Be careful, it's awfully slippery. #otttraffic — @DaniGirl

I have not yet seen a city plow. 417 covered. Downtown is the same. #otttraffic — @ericrossjohnson

After an hour of driving only at Pinecrest. Stupid #ottawatraffic. One would have thought, given Ott drivers' inability to drive in snow, the city would have plowed overnight. #ottawafail #otttraffic #Ottawa — @WundringCruiser

Public transit should be free on days like today. Less cars on the road = less chances of accidents. #otttraffic #octranspo — @Gabyy_217

@ottawacity Were the plows out last night? Not seeing many of them this morning. Can you shed some light on to this horrible #OTTTRAFFIC ? — @TheJoePound

Saddened to report Canada’s national capital has shut down. A tiny bit of snow and it’s all come crashing down. #OTTTRAFFIC #ottawa



Welcome to Canada, @StateDept Tillerson. — @Shuttlecasts

Left home in Greely at 7am to drop my son off at school. Arrived at work downtown at 9:25am. Mother Nature, OC Transpo and sub-par winter road maintenance all conspiring for awful commute times, since well forever, most likely. #ottcity #otttraffic #isitChristmasbreakyet — @BarbShantz