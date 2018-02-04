How much snow was there today in and around Ottawa?

Enough that we had to ask you what you did with it.

Environment Canada was forecasting about five centimetres of snowfall — enough to make the first weekend of Winterlude a magical one, but not so much that we faced a second day of winter travel advisories.

So, Ottawa, did you make the most of this mild, snowy Sunday? From your responses, it sure seems like it.

Skiing and snowshoeing were popular today.

We went for a ski. It’s lovely out there today. pic.twitter.com/QgsQslHYMt — @missfish

One resident was excited for both the snow and the Super Bowl.

Who said you need a front lawn to make a snowman?

Or a top hat and a corncob pipe?

Dogs romped and barked and generally did dog things.

Dog with sweater and stick at warp speed pic.twitter.com/XMPJHEMVzS — @bikeviewca

Enjoying the snow at Bruce Pit Park. pic.twitter.com/5NAyjI5inT — @SigridKodym

Cats, though, had different ideas.

Speaking of Winterlude, someone clearly read this story.

And of course, there was lots of love for the canal.

Made it our furthest distance yet today on the canal! pic.twitter.com/RYNv67JC43 — @laurbapots