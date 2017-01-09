Ottawa residents can expect a messy commute Tuesday as some 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before changing to rain early Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario and west Quebec as a weather system from Colorado moves east through the region.

Another storm is heading our way -set to develop Tue in Ottawa w/up to 10cm of snow. https://t.co/2LZg8QEPuD — @BlacksWeather

Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario communities near Ottawa can expect to see as much as 10 centimetres of snow fall.

Ontario communities further south including Kaladar, Belleville and Kingston, and west Quebec communities further north including Pontiac and Maniwaki could get between 10 to 15 centimetres.

There is also a slight risk of freezing rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the national weather agency said.

"There may be a significant impact to travel Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Poor winter driving conditions are expected," the agency warned.

The precipitation arrives as temperatures rise. The high on Tuesday is expected to rise to –4 C, while Wednesday's high temperature is expected to be 2 C.