In an attempt to enforce a new smoke-free law on hospital properties, Ottawa Public Health has performed hundreds of inspections and given plenty of warnings to people caught lighting up — but relatively few fines.

As of Jan. 1, smoking has been banned on all hospital properties across Ontario under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

According to Ottawa Public Health, over the past three months there have been 435 individual inspections carried out on hospital properties and 300 warnings handed out to smokers.

Only 30 fines have been issued, however. They range from $305 at the low end to $5,000 for repeat offenders.

Cigarette butts litter a small ditch near the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario where employees and visitors go to smoke off property. (Aislinn May/CBC)

Fines at discretion of agent

Whether someone gets a fine or not is at the discretion of the OPH agent who's performing the inspection or issuing the warning, said Dana Periard, a project officer with the public health agency.

OPH has a small team of agents charged with carrying out inspections and enforcing the law on hospital properties, said Periard.

We feel that two years of education is sufficient. - Dana Periard, Ottawa Public Health

Two years before smoking was completely banned at hospitals, OPH began educating people about the forthcoming laws and the risks associated with the habit, Periard said.

"In 2018 we are starting to focus a little bit more on charges at this point, because we feel that two years of education is sufficient," he said.

Periard said that hospitals also have a responsibility to ensure that people aren't smoking on site. They have their own agents who patrol the property, he said.

Periard said he understands that smoking is an addiction and that "it takes time to change the social norms."

He added that he does think people are becoming more compliant with the new law.

OPH is also encouraging people to reach out to their health care providers to learn more about nicotine patches and other ways to quit smoking.

Dana Periard of Ottawa Public Health describes the shift from education to enforcement of a law to ban smoking on hospital property. 0:48

'Just get used to it'

Although the Smoke-Free Ontario Act has been in effect since 2016, it wasn't until this year that hospitals became completely smoke-free.

Before Jan. 1, smokers could use a designated area nine meters away from the building. Now, however, smokers have to leave the property before lighting up.

The law has received mixed reactions from smokers.

"I think it's great. I think it's a really good idea," said Pam Armstrong, who's been visiting her son at the Ottawa Hospital's Civic Campus for the past two months.

Armstrong said she doesn't mind walking off the property to light up, noting it could actually deter people from smoking.

She said she's been to several hospitals across the province and the law seems to be enforced everywhere now.

"Just get used to it. That's the way it is," she said.

Armstrong added that she's never received a ticket for smoking — but she has received a warning.

Hospital employee Leanne Lavery said she doesn't think it's fair to force patients off hospital property to smoke. (Aislinn May/CBC)

Not fair for the patients

Others, however, are concerned about about patients who are sick or immobile and also smoke.

Everybody's allowed to have a bad habit — and unfortunately, a lot of people do smoke. - Hospital employee Leanne Lavery

"I just find it unfair for some of the patients that are smokers. You know that they have to come out to the street to be able to have a cigarette," said hospital employee Leanne Lavery.

Lavery said her biggest concern is for the patients who go outside with an IV pole to smoke, especially when the weather is cold.

She said she's heard of people getting fined on hospital properties for smoking, but she's never received one herself.

"I know it's a bad habit," Lavery said. "Everybody's allowed to have a bad habit — and unfortunately a lot of people do smoke."