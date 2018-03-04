Seventeen-year-old Bailey Bisaillon isn't used to giving directions.

Growing up in Smiths Falls, it's rare to find someone who doesn't know how to get anywhere in town, both fast and easily. But it wasn't always that way.

"I got used to telling people how to get to Hershey pretty young," the teenager said, while explaining how to get to a community park.

"Then one day I had to tell people it closed."

Bisaillon was in elementary school when Smiths Falls went through a major transition, witnessing the loss of a major industry and hundreds of jobs. Now, she's seeing the town's resurgence.

"Everybody knows we used to have the Hershey chocolate factory," she said, "but we are rebuilding and coming back stronger than ever."

'A bad rep'

A Grade 12 student at Smiths Falls District Collegiate Institute, Bisaillon is thankful for all she's learned from her hometown — not least of all resiliency and compassion.

"Being a young person myself, I have gone into other places and they'll say 'where are you from?' and they'll react like 'oh, you're from Smiths Falls,'" she said, imitating a stranger's judgmental attitude.

Bailey Bisaillon, 17, says Smiths Falls is a great place to grow up, with plenty of opportunities — at least if you know where to look. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

"We may have a bad rep, but a lot of the people here are good-hearted."

The community is full of opportunities for young people, she said, explaining her position as youth representative on the town council and excitedly describing an upcoming trip to Europe organized through her school.

"Some people might think there's not a lot of opportunities for youth, but if you look in the right place, there is."

But Bisaillon acknowledges that the town has challenges.

Witnessing challenges breeds compassion

Despite a recent resurgence in the local economy, sparked by the introduction of cannabis giant Canopy Growth, the community still has a major income disparity.

In recent years, the idea of a basic income pilot project created a major controversy — one which is better described as simmering, than resolved.

It's a situation that's hard for anyone to ignore.

On a muddy and cold March day it may be difficult to tell, but Lower Reach Park is a busy spot for Smiths Falls youth. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

"To me, growing up and seeing that, it kind of makes you more of a compassionate person in a way," Bisaillon said.

"You understand more of that when you see it first-hand and everyday, rather than in the city when you don't see the signs."

Smiths Falls — it's not what you think

But not all impressions of Smiths Falls are accurate, according to the teen.

"A lot of people wouldn't expect to hear that there are so many international students or that it isn't predominantly white anymore," she said.

"I am part Indigenous so I see it's mostly white people in the town, but there [are] a few different cultures. It's getting more multicultural."

Bisailllon said that with the change in demographics comes a change in attitude.

It's something she witnessed at the community's first-ever powwow, last year.

"Most people do relate powwows to reserves and Indigneous people. Nobody really expects a powwow, especially in Smiths Falls, in the middle of town," she said. "It was really important and really neat to see how many people did come out and celebrate."

Bailey Bisaillon, right, shows reporter Elyse Skura the Gerry Lowe Memorial Sens Rink of Dreams. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

Growing up and moving on

In spite of the community's growth, there are still some opportunities Smiths Falls can't provide.

After she graduates this spring, Bisaillon plans to pursue a post-secondary education, either in social work or journalism.

For that, she'll need to leave.

Smiths Falls no longer has a movie theatre, but it does have the Station Theatre which screens films and stages live theatre productions. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

"It's kind of a big deal, because this is a smaller community," she said, describing Smiths Falls as the type of town where parents find out about a teen's misbehaviour within hours, or even minutes.

"Everybody knows everybody and then we just kind of hack a branch off and go."

With all her families and friends in Smiths Falls, Bisaillon said she'll be back in town before long. But whether that's to visit — or to stay — remains to be seen.

Top youth hangouts in Smiths Falls

Station Theatre

In a community without a movie theatre, the Station Theatre is an important place for teens to experience culture. With live music, movie screenings and theatrical performances, teenagers can watch local talent or even get the chance to perform themselves.

"I would consider the Station Theatre one of the best places in town, mostly because it brings entertainment to the town of Smiths Falls, so we don't have to drive to Perth or drive into Ottawa."

Smiths Falls Memorial Community Centre

The arena isn't just a place to play hockey, but a gathering spot with an indoor track.

"It's just a giant place where people are all cheering together and just connected, because it's a hockey town."

Smiths Falls skateboard park

Soon to be renamed after former police chief Larry Hardy, the skateboard park near the community's arena is a relatively new addition to the town's youth amenities.

It's the off season, but the skateboard park in Smiths Falls is often a very busy place. (Martin Weaver/CBC)

"If you came here in the spring or summer, this would be busy. A lot of people come here and they skate and do tricks.... People even bring their bikes down here."

Gerry Lowe Memorial Sens Rink of Dreams

In the winter, it's an outdoor rink — but it's just as busy in the summer as a basketball and ball hockey court.

"There's pickup hockey games here or just skating or ball hockey. Some teams even do outdoor practice here when it's cold enough."

Lower Reach Park

With five baseball diamonds, four soccer pitches and activity structures, Lower Reach Park is another great outdoor spot in the town.

"There's a splash pad in the winter. A hot spot in the summer. Kids love that."