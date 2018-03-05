The volunteers who keep the Station Theatre chugging along have a mantra: "There's more to life than hockey."

While all roads in Smiths Falls seem to lead to the town's arena, home to the Junior A Bears, the theatre in the old train station on Victoria Avenue is an increasingly important stop along the way.

The CP Rail station, now home to the Station Theatre, was built in 1887. (Don Bryant Collection/Heritage House Museum)

"A vibrant arts community is really essential for drawing people to town and for giving people who are here something to do," said Roger Sands, a past president of the theatre's board and longtime volunteer.

Started in 1999 and officially opened in April 2010, the 140-seat theatre in the station's former restaurant area now stages six productions per year. It also screens movies, making it the town's only cinema. (Smiths Falls lost its last remaining movie theatre when it was faced with the prospect of switching to digital technology.)

This iron gate was installed to separate the theatre from the Via Rail lobby when the two briefly shared the space. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Jaw-dropping architecture

The former CP Rail station was built in 1887 and, along with the Rideau Canal, helped cement the town's geographic importance.

In 1999, when CP was looking to get rid of the station, the town bought it for a dollar. The loonie was said to have come directly from former mayor Dennis Staples's pocket.

The 140 seats in the Station Theatre were donated by the National Arts Centre and are in the process of being refurbished. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

"There was a real attempt to maintain the architecture of the original building," said Sands, pointing to the high ceiling and bridge span that dominates the second floor.

"[Visitors] walk in and they just look at it and their jaws drop. They go, 'Wow, hard to believe something like that's here in Smiths Falls.'"

Another eye-catching element is the iron gate that bisects the lobby, used to separate train passengers and theatre patrons when the building briefly served a dual purpose before Via Rail moved to a new station on Union Street in 2010 — a situation the late Stuart McLean famously joked about during a visit in 2011, telling his audience: "The Smiths Falls Via station is the only one in the country with two-ply bathroom tissue."

The train tracks next to the building remain in use, so it's not uncommon for the theatre to vibrate during performances.

The Station Theatre in #SmithsFalls is housed in a CP Rail building from 1887 and still has a lot of that historic character.



Volunteer Roger Sands gave me a tour of the station this weekend. pic.twitter.com/slTtjJSGet — @eskura

Community support

Over the years the theatre group has been able to support its productions, movie screenings and other events through the generosity of local residents and businesses, Sands said.

Every two months the Station Theatre changes the local art on display in its lobby. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

From the technical teams to the set and costume designers, a large contingent of volunteers get productions off the ground.

The third flood of the Station Theatre houses hundreds of costumes, either donated to other productions or sewn by volunteers. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

"People are always calling us up to say, 'What can you use?'" Sands said.

The third floor is full of set pieces from a variety of eras donated by the community or borrowed from other theatres in the region.

When it comes to ticket sales, the support has been tremendous, Sands said.

"We sell out a lot of our productions, especially in the second weekend when word gets out about how good they are."

CP Rail and Via Rail provided the theatre with $50,000 to begin the transformation. More recently, the town's biggest private sector employer, Tweed, donated more than $34,000 for improvements.

Businesses and residents alike seem to understand that theatre draws strengthens the town, which had been struggling with closures and layoffs, Sands said.

"We have people coming now from Ottawa and Brockville simply to see our productions," he said. "I think that's a testament to what we put on."