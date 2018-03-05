When Smiths Falls, Ont., suffered a downturn after losing a number of significant employers, it had a trickle down effect on local businesses.

Now, with cannabis company Canopy Growth creating hundreds of new jobs and more people moving to the community, some people say it's time to make the downtown core what it once was — and perhaps, even more.

Here's how a few people who live in the eastern Ontario community think the downtown can be strengthened. Their responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Rob Firlotte, owner of the Rideau Winery and T's Chips

It's encouraging to see how the community has changed [and] the council's vision of how to attract outside businesses.

My wishlist is simple: to keep the parking the way it is on the main street. Also redoing the street itself, because it's a highway. It's pretty rough and beaten up.

My hope would be that a lot of the business owners would take a look at the outside of their businesses and decide, "You know, we can make a change [with] just a little bit of paint." Let's freshen up the paint — that would be a little more inviting to the people downtown.

And I think that would be just a start.

Kim McKenna-Johnston, lives near downtown

We're in a bit of a vortex, I feel, right now, where change is very, very slow.

People aren't very accepting of change in Smiths Falls. Everybody wants things to be wonderful. Everyone wants things to pick up, because most of the people who live here have lived here long enough to know that the main street of Smiths Falls was once [vibrant]. There was a shop open in every single building.

You can't see the heart of the Rideau Canal in Smiths Falls anymore because they took the [Confederation Bridge] out. I do understand, but if you're going to [brand yourself as] "The Heart of the Rideau," well, shouldn't the people that are coming to see the [canal] be able to get to it?

So that's a whole infrastructure thing. I do understand, but that should be a priority if we're trying to make the downtown better.

Adam Gariepy, downtown shopper

I've seen a lot of new businesses come in — obviously the bigger ones, such as Le Boat and Canopy, but also a lot of smaller businesses opening up and really growing our downtown core.

I think we can do better at just really celebrating our successes and owning what we have here. Sometimes we look at comparators a lot, which I think is great for data and stuff like that.

But we have a great foundation here. We're on the Rideau Canal. We've got great residents that care about each other, and we have opportunities to really evolve and grow to what we want to be, without reinventing the wheel.

We have a bit of a gem here, and not a lot of people know about it.

Emma Schellingerhoud, downtown shopper

It's sad. Sometimes I see businesses move in and then they don't last very long. And I really love Perth's downtown and Carleton Place's downtown.

It's frustrating because a lot of people say, "Oh, we don't have any stores." But those are the same people going to Kingston and Carleton Place to do their shopping. You have to support the stores [that we have].

I think people have to start doing that, even if it may cost a little bit more.

