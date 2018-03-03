Cyclists say they feel unsafe riding in downtown Smiths Falls, Ont., after council rejected a proposal to add bike lanes to their main street and chose to keep angle parking instead.

The proposal, which was supported by Mayor Shawn Pankow, would have turned angle parking along Beckwith Street into parallel parking and added bike lanes between the parking spots and a widened sidewalk.

Before the vote rejecting the proposal, councillors talked about the public backlash against eliminating angle parking and the threats to boycott businesses who supported the plan.

Cyclist Kim Schryburt-Brown said she attended consultations on the proposal and felt disappointed by the debate's divisive nature.

"Bitter. Cutting. I don't feel safe to cycle in Smiths Falls anymore because of it," Schryburt-Brown said.

People want to hit me ... I was hoping the downtown revitalization was going to resolve some of that. - Cyclist Kim Schryburt-Brown

Schryburt-Brown was jogging with fellow cyclist Robin Hull in the downtown Saturday morning, and said the issue has revealed hostility toward people who ride in the city.

"When I get on a bike, people want to hit me. And really, I was hoping the downtown revitalization was going to resolve some of that. And I'm really disappointed that it isn't," Schryburt-Brown said.

The rejected proposal would have converted angle parking into parallel parking to make way for a separated bike lane and wider sidewalks. (Smiths Falls Council Agenda)

Hull said people need to be reminded that cyclists are their friends and neighbours and have the right to be on the road too.

"We're not bad people. We follow the rules of the road and people just need to remember that," he said. "We're not meant to make your drive a bad drive. We're just out there trying to live a healthy and proactive life."

Both friends said Smiths Falls is in the midst of a revitalization, and they hope it brings beautification and healthy recreational activities to the waterfront and downtown.

Dave Hoffman, a bike mechanic and Smiths Falls, Ont., resident, said he thinks better cycling infrastructure could mean more people riding their bikes in the town. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

'If you build it, they will come'

Dave Hoffman, a bike mechanic who lives in Smiths Falls, said his experiences cycling along Ottawa's Bronson Avenue make him comfortable riding on a high-traffic thoroughfare like Beckwith Street.

"I think it's one of those situations where, if you build it, they will come," Hoffman said.

"There are all kinds of people here who probably would ride their bikes more often when the weather's nice, to do shopping, for instance, to spend money," he added.

"But it would be nice to have a few bicycle racks to lock your bike to — bike lane down Beckwith or not."

Rob Firlotte is owner of the Rideau Winery in downtown Smiths Falls, Ont. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

'Not on the main thoroughfare'

The proposal's opponents, however, said that having a bike lane on the passenger side of parked cars would be dangerous, and that there simply weren't enough cyclists to justify the change.

Rob Firlotte, who owns the Rideau Winery and T's Chips, said he's hoping for a more attractive downtown as tourism company Le Boat launches in Smiths Falls this year.

I think there should be planned bike lanes, but not on the main thoroughfare. - Rob Firlotte

However, Firlotte said he's not sure a bike lane on Beckwith Street was the right fit.

"Here, it's a major throughway for big trucks. I wouldn't ride a bike on there," Firlotte said.

"I'd be scared to get hit, for sure. I think there should be planned bike lanes, but not on the main thoroughfare. It was a great idea, great vision — but it's a little risky."

Firlotte, who grew up in Smiths Falls and recently moved back from Calgary, said he's seen bike lanes cause problems for businesses in bigger cities, and even lead to injuries as people learn to navigate them.

Despite not giving bike lanes the green light, town council did approve a plan for the revitalization of downtown that will include streetscaping and replacing underground infrastructure.

Construction is expected to start in 2019.

