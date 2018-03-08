This past week, CBC Ottawa reporters Matthew Kupfer and Elyse Skura followed through on restaurant recommendations for a night out in Smiths Falls, Ont. The hot tips came from locals who dropped by CBC's temporary storefront studio on Russell Street.

While they didn't make it to every spot on the list, they did feast on some pretty fine fare from local institutions that go back generations, as well as spots catering to new tastes.

In fact, they found plenty of delicious reasons to take a detour from that drive between Ottawa and Kingston.

Here's some of what they sampled.

Ger-Bo's Steakhouse

After an enthusiastic recommendation from a lifelong Smiths Falls resident who said she had sworn off all pizza except for Ger-Bo's, we had to give it a try.

You can pick your own toppings or grab the Ger-Bo's special with pepperoni, bacon, green pepper, mushrooms and white onion. The crispy crust and heaping toppings makes for a classic slice — or eight.

The restaurant is owned and operated by a Greek-Canadian family, and also has souvlaki, burgers and steak on offer. Its name is not the Greek word for comfort food, but a compression of the names of the original owners, Gerry and Bob: Ger-Bo.

The special pizza at Ger-Bo's Steakhouse in Smiths Falls, Ont., is layered thick with toppings including bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers and white onions. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Chuckles Jack

This combination Italian, Indian and Thai restaurant has the distinction of being the most recommended restaurant for a first date in Smiths Falls.

We were a little worried our results were skewed since "CJ's" was right across the street from CBC's temporary office, but our tipsters stood by their recommendation.

Chuckles Jack's menu also draws on the chef's Sri Lankan heritage with this Jaffna-style curry beef recipe. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

There is a lot to like about the wildly diverse menu at Chuckles Jack. The butter chicken comes highly recommended, and the chef draws on his Sri Lankan background for his beef curry and chicken korma recipes.

The chicken korma at Chuckles Jack is served with a generous portion of naan bread on the side. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

Café Whim

There's an old and new feel at Café Whim, located at the rear of a courtyard on Russell Street next to an antique store. Maybe that's where the restaurant picked up the old radio sets and colourized historical photos of downtown Smiths Falls that decorate the place.

The Hickory Pig sandwich has pulled pork, red onions, sharp cheddar and coleslaw, served here with a dill pickle and kettle chips. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

You can tuck into one of their wide selection of sandwiches while gazing out their back window at the view of the Smiths Falls water tower. (Don't bring up the debate currently raging over whether to repair the landmark. Or maybe do!)

We sampled two of the top-selling sandwiches: the Dragonfly (chicken, bacon, guacamole, pepper jack cheese and spicy mayo) and the Hickory Pig (pulled pork, red onions, sharp cheddar and coleslaw).

Café Whim also serves craft beer from the town's own 4 Degrees Brewing, and from breweries from nearby eastern Ontario municipalities.

The Dragonfly sandwich at Café Whim combines double-smoked bacon, shredded chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, guacomole and spicy mayo on a hearty bun, served with a side of kettle chips or garden salad. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Fort Hemlock

Fort Hemlock is situated at the bottom of the hill on Beckwith Street and offers a great view of the Rideau Canal from the pub's rear dining room.

History isn't just a backdrop here — the bar sells a Smiths Falls history book and the owner is known to regale customers with tales of the "real" Smiths Falls, including stories about the canal's construction and the reason Beckwith Street is so wide. (Naming the place after the poison that killed Socrates is meant ironically, as best we can tell.)

You will not leave hungry if you try the Fort Burger. Just look at the thing.

The Fort Burger is served on a ciabatta-style bun, stacked high with red onion, an onion ring melted cheese and Fort Hemlock's burger sauce. (Elyse Skura/CBC)

We also tried the maple bacon chicken wings, which our server nicknamed "breakfast wings" because they smack of waffles and chicken, minus the waffles. Maybe it's a low-carb diet item?