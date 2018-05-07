Skip to Main Content
Smiths Falls apartment fire leaves one dead

Notifications

Smiths Falls apartment fire leaves one dead

A fire in a Smiths Falls apartment complex has left one person dead.

Fire crews called in extra units to deal with apartment fire

CBC News ·
Smiths Falls Police are helping with the investigation into the fire. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

A fire in a Smiths Falls apartment complex has left one person dead.

Firefighters in Smiths Falls were called to the apartment at 82 Victoria Ave. at about 1:30 Monday morning.

The property contains six apartments, and crews called in help from Montague and Perth to deal with the fire. One person died in the blaze, but the fire was contained to a single, third-floor unit and everyone else got out of the building safely.

The Red Cross and Lanark County Victim Services are helping the displaced residents. The scene of the apartment is cordoned off for now and the fire department, along with local police and the Fire Marshal's Office, will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Smiths Falls Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 613-283-0357. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us