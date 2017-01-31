A home for young pregnant women and new mothers in Smiths Falls, Ont., has closed after operating for more than five years, leaving Lanark County and the surrounding area without a maternity home for at-risk youth.

The Susan Shirley Maternity Program at 109 Elmsley St. N had provided a place to live as well as parent, life and job skills training for 54 women and their children since it first opened its doors in 2011.

"Due to a series of unforeseen events in the family life of our founders, Nichole and Ryan Anderson, we are no longer able to offer maternity home services," the home said in a statement, without providing further details.

The statement goes on to say all the residents have found new places to live.

Charity moving to Hamilton

The Susan Shirley home was operated by Crowns of Life Outreach, a charity created by the Andersons that will now be moving to Hamilton, Ont., according to the statement.

Nichole and Ryan Anderson are the co-founders of the Susan Shirley Maternity Program, which is closing Jan. 31. (Crowns of Life Outreach)

The charity is also closing its Duchess Boutique thrift shop in Smiths Falls.

The store provided job training for residents and raised money for the maternity home.

The home's operations were also supported by fundraising events and portions of the Ontario Works benefits received by some residents.

Founders unavailable for comment

Nichole and Ryan Anderson could not be reached for comment.

However, in a video posted to the home's Facebook page last May, Nichole Anderson described how she left her career as a social worker to pursue her dream of helping at-risk youth in the community by opening a maternity home.

The closure is expected to place an additional burden on social services in Lanark County, which will now have to address the needs of young women who otherwise might have relied on the home.

"I'm not aware of any other homes of this nature in Lanark County or in our neighbouring municipalities, except for Ottawa," said Nancy Green, Lanark County's director of social services.

"That will certainly impact how we are able to deliver services to our clients."