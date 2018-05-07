Smith Falls apartment fire leaves one dead

A fire in a Smith Falls apartment complex has left one person dead.

Firefighters in Smith Falls were called to the apartment at 82 Victoria Ave. at about 1:30 Monday morning.

The property contains six apartments, and crews called in help from Montague and Perth to deal with the fire. One person died in the blaze, but the fire was contained to a single, third-floor unit and everyone else got out of the building safely.

The Red Cross and Lanark County Victim Services are helping the displaced residents. The scene of the apartment is cordoned off for now and the fire department, along with local police and the Fire Marshal's Office, will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Smith Falls Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 613-283-0357. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).