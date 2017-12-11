Ottawa firefighters have extinguished a Smart car that caught fire Monday morning, the second such incident in three months in the city.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames near the Walkley Road overpass and Sheffield Road around 10:30 a.m.

Everyone inside the car got out safely, firefighters tweeted. Passersby used an extinguisher to help douse the flames.

This is the second Smart car to catch fire in Ottawa in three months. There have also been several reports across North America of the models spontaneously going up in flames.

Transport Canada has launched an investigation into the first Ottawa fire.