'Is that all?': Councillors less than impressed with post-LRT bus volume
OC Transpo predicting 50% to 60% reduction in buses using Albert/Slater corridor once LRT up and running
Some Ottawa city councillors are expressing disappointment after learning the volume of buses continuing to use Albert and Slater streets after the city's light rail system launches won't be as low as they believed.
But more current projections now peg the reduction at as little as 50 per cent.
"I guess my reaction is, is that all?" asked Coun. Jean Cloutier during a meeting of the city's transportation committee Wednesday.
City staff told councillors that while the overall reduction in volume will be about half, some sections of Albert and Slater will see less bus traffic than others.
Local OC Transpo routes will still use the corridor to connect to LRT stations, but the coming migration of La Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) buses from Wellington Street will account for most of the transit traffic on Albert and Slater streets.
Today up to 180 buses per hour use the corridor during peak times.
The buses that do remain on Albert and Slater will have to coexist with other traffic after existing bus-only lanes are replaced by separated bike lanes.
City staff assured councillors the two remaining lanes will be able to handle projected traffic volumes along the corridor, including buses.