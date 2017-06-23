It was a disaster averted, in more ways than one.

A human trying to help a skunk that got its head stuck could have ended badly for either party involved. Luckily that wasn't the case when a black and white visitor with its head nestled inside a McFlurry cup wandered onto Tina Christie's Kemptville, Ont., driveway Thursday morning.

She was filming as she slowly coaxed the skunk over and, on her second try, popped the cup off its head.

The skunk fled the scene without incident.

Christie wrote in a Facebook post she had to go pick up a friend but the skunk was in "obvious distress" and she couldn't leave without trying to help.

"I knew I might get sprayed big time and my day would be ruined but I went for it!" she wrote.