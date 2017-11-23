Ottawa has no outdoor skating rinks ready yet and there isn't a flake of snow on the ground but fans of winter have reason to rejoice: the ski season has finally arrived.
La saison de #ski est lancée @MontTremblant @TLaurentides @Quebec_Ski #premiersvirages #ski #snowboard #superexcité. Bonne saison ! pic.twitter.com/qHUctPtom8—
@assq_maneige
Mont Tremblant opened Thursday with 13 of its 96 trails in operation.
Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que., opens Friday with one run ready. The ski centre will be open all weekend — on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Une piste, Pineault, sera ouverte. One run, Pineault, will be open. pic.twitter.com/V12Dei9fs3—
@CampFortune