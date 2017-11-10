Ski hills in the Ottawa region took advantage of the cold weather on Friday to turn on their snowmaking machines.
In the Outaouais both Mont Cascades and Camp Fortune were busy making some fresh flakes.
Et c’est lancée. And it’s started! #maneige #skiseason #lhiversenvient #saisondeski #snowmaking pic.twitter.com/wOYCJLmt6i—
@CampFortune
Oui ce matin! (: pic.twitter.com/tDV4VzWOAC—
@MontCascades
Sommet Saint-Sauveur, a Quebec ski hill two hours east of Ottawa, plans to open this weekend.
Mont Tremblant also appears to be in good shape to open up in less than two weeks, on Nov. 23.
💯 des canons en fonction 💪 pic.twitter.com/McdkfMBp7F—
@MontTremblant
If cross-country is more your thing, Nakkertok says it will have its 'Nakkertrak' early ski loop in Cantley, Que., ready for race club members this weekend, and will welcome more members by next weekend.
Fan guns are both running @NakkertokNordic stadium. First snowmaking 11:45 pm Nov 9th 2017@projectplay @cccski @xcottawa @SJAMWinterTrail @xcskiontario pic.twitter.com/jmw7oQNrWw—
@NakkertokRacing