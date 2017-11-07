Ottawa hockey fans and skating nuts take heart: the first faceoff on Parliament Hill's first-ever NHL-sized rink is just one month away.

If you just can't wait that long, Canada 150 organizers have provided visuals to whet your appetite. A video camera across the street from the Hill will transmit images to the Canada 150 rink website, tracking the progress of the rink as it's being built.

A look at the progress of the Canada 150 rink. Visit the Canada 150 rink website and refresh the page to see updates. (Canada 150 )

Canadian Heritage is joining up with the Ottawa Senators and the Bell Capital Cup to bring the rink to the Hill as part of the final events celebrating Canada's 150th birthday. All activities on the rink are free to the public, but because of space limitations some events will require tickets.

Activities will include public skating, minor hockey clinics and games, and ice sport demonstrations, according to the Canada 150 rink website. The area will also feature seating for about 1,000 people.

One of the main events on the Hill rink will be Canada 150 Skating Day on Dec. 10. The day-long event celebrates Canada's sesquicentennial along with community arenas and rinks across the country.

The rink will be open from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, 2017.