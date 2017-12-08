Ottawa has long had a love affair with skating, as the CBC archival footage above, some dating back to the 1960s, shows.

From the Rideau Canal to newer options like the Rink of Dreams at City Hall to this year's Parliament Hill rink, locals and tourists alike rarely lack for options when cold weather arrives. They take it in stride, lacing up skates and hitting the ice.

