6 displaced after apartment fire in Gatineau
Six people are displaced after a fire struck a residential building in Gatineau Saturday night.
Damage estimated to be nearly $90,000
Firefighters responded to a fire inside an apartment on 58 Lorrain Boulevard.
One unit was completely destroyed by the fire but firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to others parts of the building.
The damage is estimated at nearly $90,000. There are no injuries.
The Red Cross is attending to the individuals displaced.