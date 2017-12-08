Tom Anzai was a force of nature — a force of nature who was rarely very far from a pool.

When Anzai, 56, died last week from injuries sustained in a fall while cleaning his eavestrough, the city's swimming community went into mourning not just for the loss of a friend, but for a man who had done so much for their sport.

"We're feeling the loss, but we're also feeling an incredible sense of how much a single individual can contribute to a community," said Duncan Stewart, a friend of Anzai's who took over running Swim Ottawa, the club Anzai created with his family a couple years ago.

'He set the bar pretty high, this guy.' - Duncan Stewart, Swim Ottawa

"Because Tom has died so young, when he [was] in the middle of doing so many different things, all of us, we're just realizing how much this individual gave to the community. There's just a groundswell of emotion."

Anzai is being remembered as a tireless volunteer and advocate for swimmers of all ages and abilities.

"If you were willing to get in the water, then he was there to encourage you. If you weren't willing to get in the water, then he was trying every trick in the book just to [get you to] try it once," said Stewart, who first met Anzai about a decade ago.

"He's built such momentum with the many different things that he's started, I'm convinced that each one will continue in its own way and continue to grow and serve the community in the way that he intended," said Stewart, who says he was honoured to have been hand-picked by Anzai to take over the role of volunteer president of Swim Ottawa.

"He set the bar pretty high, this guy."

'Memory maker'

Swim Ottawa coach Lori Melien said Anzai did the work of 10 people, and his friends and family just want to make sure his work continues.

"I think we're all coming together even stronger to carry on the vision that he had. Will we have our challenges? Absolutely. We've got huge, huge shoes to fill, no doubt. But he was too special of a person not to keep going on with everything that he started."

Anzai was a strong advocate for elite-level swimming in the capital too, lobbying for world-class facilities so athletes hoping to one day make it to the Olympics and other world championships could remain here.

But he also tried to make competitive swimming fun, said Melien, who recalls the "Swim to the Beat" meet, which was Anzai's attempt to get away from the formality of most competitions.

"He would come out in a different costume. He was our announcer. Everything from hula dresses, to a horse head to a sun dress. He would make sure everyone would get their favourite song played during their race. Everyone had a nickname... It was just a way, one meet a year, to have fun and enjoy the sport," Melien recalled.

"Memory maker. It kind of hit me today that that was what Tom was."

Influential beyond the pool

Anzai was all about inclusion, bringing together different segments of the city's diverse population, according to Stewart.

He started an annual race that had swimmers cross the Ottawa River, starting in Aylmer, Que., called Escape from Aylmer-traz. He later turned it into a fundraiser for the Ottawa Riverkeeper, renaming it the Riverkeeper 4K.

"When Tom approached us about an open water swim, I told him it would be great to swim across the river, to connect communities on both sides of the river. Tom didn't hesitate. He loved the idea and jumped right in to test the waters," said Ottawa riverkeeper Meredith Brown.

"He brought so much fun to the swim and helped grow it over four years. I think we raised over $25,000 from the Riverkeeper 4K, but more importantly, we engaged over 500 people and got them thinking about the importance of clean water and standing up, or swimming, to protect it.

"Tom will be dearly missed, and we will find an appropriate way to honour him, and for sure it will involve swimming."

Tributes continue to come, on social media too.

Tom @swimottawa was a huge part of the Ottawa swim scene. He will be missed by all. #swottstrong https://t.co/Kt28vEnpdQ — @h20master

This is the practice we swam this morning in honour of Tom. It was a good one. Full of fly which Tom always liked. We miss you, Tom! @SwOttMasters @swimottawa #TomAnzai https://t.co/7YSr67FSpQ — @tamsinmelissa

Anzai leaves behind his wife, Marie, and their four children.

Anzai's funeral is Saturday, with a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. at the Jewish Community Centre at 21 Nadolny Sachs Pvt.

People are encouraged to bring written memories of Anzai to share.