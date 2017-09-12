The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after two men were injured following a police shooting in the parking lot of an east Ottawa apartment complex Tuesday night.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., Ottawa Police Service officers were patrolling near Bangs Street and Brittany Drive when they came across two men, the SIU said in a statement.

SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding a police-involved shooting that occurred this evening in Ottawa. https://t.co/ugDx9DLj3O — @SIUOntario

There was an "interaction" between two officers and the men, and the officers fired their guns, the SIU said.

Both men were injured, treated for their wounds, and taken into custody, the SIU said. The nature of their injuries have not been released.

The SIU investigates when incidents involving police and civilians result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Ottawa police have closed off a section of the Brittany apartment complex's parking lot #ottnews pic.twitter.com/vs2rU6oyCp — @matthewkupfer

'It wasn't firecrackers'

A section of an apartment complex parking lot connecting 250, 260 and 270 Brittany Dr. was cordoned off Tuesday night with police tape.

Hussam al-Husseini said he dropped to the ground and called 911 after hearing shots outside his Brittany Drive apartment. (CBC)

Hussam al-Husseini was inside his apartment when he said he heard "three shots or four shots," as well as someone shouting to either "get down" or "stop."

He said he dropped to the ground and called 911.

"It was very, very close, and I knew it wasn't firecrackers. It was pretty loud."

Although he couldn't see the shots fired, al-Husseini said he was later told someone had been grazed by a bullet.