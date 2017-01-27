The province's Special Investigations Unit will not be charging a police officer with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after he collided with a truck hauling several thousand litres of milk near Odessa, Ont., last summer.

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers — including the officer who was behind the wheel — were seriously hurt in the crash, which happened on the afternoon of July 20, 2016 on County Road 4 just north of Highway 401.

According to the SIU's findings, released Friday, the officers were travelling in a cruiser with "subdued marking" and heading to an Odessa-area business to arrest a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

As the officers exited Highway 401 and turned north on County Road 4, they spotted someone walking on the side of the road who matched the suspect's description, the SIU said.

The officers continued on to the business, but the man wasn't there. They then turned around and saw the man they'd seen before, sitting in a vehicle in a carpool lot on the east side of County Road 4.

Officers 'abruptly' turned into truck's path

At that moment, the milk truck was also making its way south on County Road 4. The truck driver switched into the northbound lane to pass the cruiser, said the SIU, when the two officers "abruptly" turned left across the northbound lane to enter the parking lot.

The truck driver tried to brake in time, but ended up skidding and striking the cruiser on the driver's side, pinning it against a sign at the south end of the lot's entrance, said the SIU.

The two officers were seriously hurt in the crash.

According to reconstruction data from the collision, the milk truck was travelling near the posted speed limit, the SIU said. The OPP cruiser had slowed down to about 15 km/h, turned left between 4.5 and six metres in front of the truck, and did not have its turn signal on, the SIU found.

'Momentary lack of attention'

SIU director Tony Loparco said the two officers were "exclusively focused at the moment just before impact" on investigating the man in the parking lot, and would not be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

"There is no evidence that the officer's conduct amounted to anything more than a momentary lack of attention, which does not meet the test of a marked departure from the reasonable care standard necessary to attract criminal liability," Loparco said in a statement.

Ontario's SIU is called to investigate any death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault involving police in the province.

The officer under investigation did not agree to an interview and did not provide a copy of his duty notes, as is his legal right, the SIU said.

Odessa is approximately 25 kilometres west of Kingston, Ont.