Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an OPP officer of any wrongdoing in the April 2016 death of a 26-year-old Bancroft, Ont. man.

OPP officers were outside the man's residence attempting to arrest him when he fatally shot himself, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit.

In his report, SIU director Tony Loparco said that while the outcome of the incident was tragic, the evidence "in no way indicated that this was due to a lack of effort or level of care by any of the involved OPP officers."

The incident occurred at a home near Highway 28 and Egan Chutes Provincial Park in the evening of April 25, 2016.

Earlier that day, the man's common-law wife had gone to the Bancroft OPP detachment to report that her partner had assaulted her and threatened to kill her. The officers were also notified that the man used illicit drugs and had a stash of firearms, according to the SIU's report.

After obtaining a warrant, officers with the Bancroft OPP detachment and the OPP's tactics and rescue unit arrived at the man's home around 7:30 p.m. Rather than enter the residence, the officers tried to coax the man to step outside. The man refused and could be seen moving around inside the residence.

Negotiators were later able to be speak with the man by phone. Before the call ended, the man asked police to tell his common-law wife that he loved her very much and that he was sad he would not see their son grow up.

More than two hours after police arrived on scene, shortly before 10 p.m., the man said words to the effect of "This ends here."

Officers then heard a loud bang coming from inside the home. When they entered the residence, they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The man's identity has not been released.

Seven investigators and one forensic investigator were assigned to the case.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates cases of death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving Ontario police officers.