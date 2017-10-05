Ontario's special investigation unit says there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against police officers after a 2016 incident in The Nation municipality in which a man took his own life.

Police were called to a home on Concession Road 8 just after 6:30 a.m. on May 13, 2016.

Hawkesbury detachment Ontario Provincial Police, along with the police force's tactics and rescue units, were responding to what they say was a person in distress.

After failed attempts to communicate with the man, officers found a 41-year-old man dead in a garage on the property.

While investigators determined it took several hours for police to enter the garage, they noted there were safety concerns because the man was believed to have a firearm with him.

The SIU investigates whenever someone dies, is seriously injured or sexually assaulted after an interaction with police.