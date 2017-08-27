Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a vehicle that was fleeing police struck two cruisers rolled over in a crash near Smiths Falls, Ont., early Sunday morning.

The police watchdog said in a news release that Ontario Provincial Police and Smiths Falls Police Service were called to respond to a dispute shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man fled in a vehicle which was later spotted by police. The vehicle then struck two police cruisers.

Not long after, the vehicle rolled over in a crash on Highway 15 at Golf Club Road.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old man, was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries. No other details were immediately available.

Three investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist have been assigned to investigate the incident, the SIU said.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police officers in Ontario that result in a death, serious injury, or allegation of sexual assault.