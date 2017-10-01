Ontario's police watchdog is investigating an interaction between Belleville police and a man on a bicycle after the cyclist was struck by a vehicle.

The 33-year-old man was riding along Belleville's Riverfront Trail around 12:30 p.m., Saturday when he was spotted by police, who called to him, the Special Investigations Unit said in a release. The man did not respond and continued riding the bicycle.

Soon after, he was hit by a southbound vehicle at Coleman Street and Catharine Street.

The man was taken to hospital with a number of broken bones and other serious injuries.

The police watchdog is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.