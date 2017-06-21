The province's Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a Smiths Falls, Ont., man who shot himself after receiving a phone call from a police officer earlier this month.

On June 3, an Ontario Provincial Police officer phoned a man and informed him of a pending arrest for unspecified reasons, according to a media release issued Wednesday from the SIU.

Around 3:20 p.m. that day, the man called 911 and reported he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police and paramedics responded to the man who was airlifted to the Civic Hospital in Ottawa.

The man died of his injuries on June 9. He was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to investigate the circumstances of the man's death, the SIU said.

The SIU is an oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers in Ontario that result in a serious injury, death or sexual assault. The agency's director will determine whether or not the officer committed a criminal offence and lay a charge, if appropriate.