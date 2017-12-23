Ontario's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a fatal shooting Saturday at the Ontario Provincial Police detachment in Morrisburg, Ont.

At around noon, a man entered the OPP detachment on Fifth Street West and ended up in a confrontation with the officers there, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement.

One of the officers fired a gun and hit the man, the SIU said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators from SIU assigned to investigate fatal shooting of man at Morrisburg OPP detachment. News release: https://t.co/458N6Kylm5 — @SIUOntario

In its own statement, the OPP said the man suffered fatal injuries after getting into an "altercation" with a Morrisburg police officer outside the detachment.

The officer was also being treated for "undetermined" injuries, police said. No other details about the victim or the police officer have been made public.

'Flashing lights everywhere'

Angelina Ouimet said she was driving to the town's post office — right next door to the OPP detachment — at around 11:45 a.m. when she came across "flashing lights everywhere."

She said she saw an ambulance on the scene and police officers milling around outside.

Ouimet said her mother had worked for the OPP in nearby Long Sault, Ont., for more than three decades, and she instantly wondered if anyone her family knew was involved in the shooting.

"I [called] my mom immediately," Ouimet said. "'Is it a friend? Is it someone that we knew?' That was my immediate [concern]."

7 investigators on the case

The SIU probes incidents involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

Seven investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU said. Anyone with information can call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

Morrisburg is approximately 80 kilometres south of Ottawa.