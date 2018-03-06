The province's police watchdog says it is investigating after an 88-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in the town of Napanee, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a news release that Ontario Provincial Police were notified around 3:30 p.m. of an SUV that was speeding on Bridge Street in Napanee and tried to stop it.

As the SUV was driving on County Road 2, east of Barker Side Road, it collided with another vehicle. The 88-year-old driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, was hospitalized with an unspecified "serious injury," according to the SIU.

Five investigators, four forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

The SIU did not release any further details about the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called in to investigate when police in Ontario are involved in an incident in which there is a serious injury, death or an allegation of sexual assault.