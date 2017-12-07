Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the Wednesday afternoon death of a 52-year-old man in the small community Douglas, Ont., between Renfrew and Eganville.

OPP were called to a home in the area of Scotch Bush and Sutherland roads at about 3 p.m. by a concerned family member, according to a media release from the Special Investigations Unit.

"Officers located a man at the back of the property. While police were interacting with the man, he sustained a gunshot wound," the SIU said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The SIU investigates cases of death, serious injury and allegations of sexual assault involving police in Ontario.