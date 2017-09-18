Ontario's police watchdog has ended its investigation into the death of a man who shot himself near Smiths Falls in June after receiving a phone call from a police officer.

On the afternoon of June 3, a Rideau Lakes OPP officer phoned a 43-year-old man to inform him he was facing charges, according to a media release issued Monday by the Special Investigations Unit.

"The officer advised the man to turn himself in, and told the man he would be released on an undertaking," the SIU said.

Then, around 3:20 p.m. that day, the man called 911 and reported he had shot himself.

"Police officers and paramedics were dispatched to the man's home, where he was located in nearby bushes. He was transported to the [Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit] by air ambulance, and underwent surgery," according to the SIU's release.

He succumbed to his injuries days later and was pronounced dead on June 9, 2017.

'No police officer was present'

Three investigators and two forensic investigators were assigned to investigate the circumstances of the man's death, and SIU director Tony Loparco later decided to terminate the investigation.

"A post-mortem examination confirmed that the man died as a result of complications from a gunshot to the chest. When the man shot himself, no police officer was present. As such, there being no evidence that any police officer was responsible for the man's death, this investigation has been terminated," Loparco is quoted saying in the SIU's release.

The SIU is an oversight agency that investigates incidents involving police officers in Ontario that result in serious injury, death or sexual assault.