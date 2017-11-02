Ontario's police watchdog says no charges are warranted after a man who allegedly abducted his four-year-old daughter crashed in Pembroke, Ont., following a police pursuit.

The 35-year-old man was the subject of an Amber Alert issued by York Regional Police after he allegedly grabbed his daughter from her mother's home in Aurora, Ont., in April 2016.

Police said at the time that the man was spotted in Bancroft, Ont., roughly four hours after the girl was taken.

Ontario Provincial Police tried to get the father to pull over, but when he refused they called off the chase, the Canadian Press reported.

Police later found the car had crashed in Pembroke, Ont., and the child was airlifted to hospital.

No reasonable grounds

In its decision Thursday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said both the man and the young girl suffered serious injuries in the crash.

However there were "no reasonable grounds" to lay charges against the Bancroft OPP officer involved in the pursuit, the agency said.

The SIU investigates cases involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The man was later charged with one count of abduction, two counts of assault and another of break and enter.

His name has not been released as it would identify his daughter.