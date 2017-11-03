When it comes to sinkholes, potholes and "road degradations," size matters, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson insists.

'I remember the anxiety from a year ago when we learned about the sinkhole, the fear from the community standpoint, concerns about the LRT.... We're not there today.' - Coun. Mathieu Fleury

Watson told reporters Friday there's no comparison between the hole that briefly closed Rideau Street on Thursday and the giant sinkhole that swallowed a large portion of the road in 2016.

Buses were forced off Rideau Street after 1 p.m. Thursday when the hole, which appeared to be roughly two metres in diameter, opened up over a sanitary sewer in front of the Hudson's Bay store, just east of Sussex Drive.

The city first called it a "road degradation," then later insisted on the term "pothole."

"I think we have to make sure that we're not comparing the sinkhole, which was a legitimate, massive sinkhole on Rideau, to the situation where there was road degradation," Watson said Friday.

Watson said Thursday's hole also looked bigger than it actually was because backhoes had peeled away asphalt so crews could inspect the damage and make repairs.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury said unlike last year's sinkhole, Thursday's hole is not related to LRT tunnel construction under Rideau Street. He said the new hole did not come close to the LRT excavation underneath.

"I remember the anxiety from a year ago when we learned about the sinkhole, the fear from the community standpoint, concerns about the LRT," Fleury said. "We're not there today."

Ground reinforced last year

After the sinkhole opened up last June, crews spent six months working around the clock to reinforce the ground.

This stretch of the 2.5-kilometre tunnel "has always been the riskiest part," since it's the only area that isn't "fairly solid bedrock," said Steve Cripps, the city's director of O-Train construction, last December.

Crews drill holes where the sinkhole happened in 2016 to inject a concrete mixture into the ground in an effort to reinforce the area for LRT construction. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Last year's sinkhole disturbed the soil, making it even more unstable. Crews spent months drilling bore holes to inject a concrete mixture into the ground before work on the tunnel's final 20 metres progressed.

Watson said large holes in the street are an inevitability in any Canadian city. He said the main thing is that crews are able to move quickly to fix them.

"There's no guarantee there's never going to be a sinkhole," he said. "It's the nature of ground shifting, excessive rain and climate change."