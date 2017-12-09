A sinkhole that opened up late Saturday morning has caused Ottawa police to close Blair Road between Innes and Meadowbrook roads.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area due to the sinkhole and the collapse of a culvert.

Soil is caving in further. Another chunk of soil just fell into the hole. Being told there are concerns because there’s s live gas line underneath. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/0Oxq7avW3S — @KimberleyMolina

A police spokesperson was unable to confirm the size of the hole and the circumstances that caused it.

OC Transpo has detoured routes 94 and 42 in both directions and route 26 westbound until further notice.