For singer-songwriter Simone Schmidt, inspiration for her latest album came from an unlikely place.

The Toronto artist, who performs under the name Fiver, spent three years researching the former Rockwood Asylum for the Criminally Insane in Kingston, Ont.

She pored through the province's archives, finding stories that served as the inspiration for her April 2017 album Audible Songs from Rockwood.

In an interview with CBC Radio's Giacomo Panico on All in a Day, Schmidt said she looked for ways to give forgotten women a voice through her music.

"I wanted to try to figure out a creative way of trying to remember and honour people who really have been marginalized in the historical record," said Schmidt, who played songs from the album Friday at Kingston's Calvary United Church.

The album includes 30 pages of liner notes explaining the context for the songs, including historical information about the asylum and the individual stories of women who were patients there.

Forgotten women

The Rockwood asylum was built in 1859 to house inmates that were considered "criminally insane" and who couldn't serve their sentences at the Kingston Penitentiary.

The facility also began accepting non-criminal patients, including women, in 1868.

"Audible Songs From Rockwood" will be out April 21 on @Ideefixerecords - here's a doc about how I wrote it https://t.co/CBeQl0L3qV — Fiver (@fiverthesinger) March 15, 2017

Schmidt said she searched through case files thick and thin, piecing together stories and trying to imagine what it must have been like to live there.

During her research, she found something startling: female patients were being housed in horse stables on the grounds while penitentiary labourers were constructing the facility.

"I was struck by this one story and I wrote a song right away," she said.

Another song on the album, House of Lost Words, is based on the story of a woman confined to Rockwood for more than 30 years — even though she was mentally and physically healthy.

A rule requiring patients to be discharged with a family member, Schmidt said, meant the woman — who had no available family — eventually died there.

Rockwood eventually closed in 2000 after serving as both an asylum and as a hospital.

A deeper listen

Before the album came out, Schmidt said she was worried about how it would be received, and feared her audience wouldn't be able to relate to it.

"[It's] the fear that you can have as an artist when you're making work that requires the audience to really engage," she said. "Maybe not stream it on Spotify but to pick up the album ... and be with it in a way that I think we're not encouraged to be with music and art these days."

Despite her trepidations, the album has garnered positive reviews from critics and listeners alike.

Schmidt said she visited the Rockwood site, which is now abandoned, numerous times while she was working on the album, and still likes to return occasionally.

"I like to look at the building," she said. "I notice something different about it every time."