A Canadian Armed Forces corporal based in Petawawa, Ont., charged with sexually assaulting a military colleague while deployed in Jamaica in 2015 has been found not guilty.

Cpl. Simon Cadieux learned his fate during a court-martial in Petawawa Friday, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.

In addition to the sexual assault charge verdict, Cadieux was also found not guilty of drunkenness under the National Defence Act.

In March 2016, the department confirmed it was investigating what was described at the time as "inappropriate sexual behaviour" involving an Armed Forces member deployed in Jamaica as part of Exercise Tropical Dagger.

After the alleged assault, the victim was "offered counselling, emotional support and other services," the department said at the time.