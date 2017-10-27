Ottawa is expected to get drenched this weekend as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday afternoon.

The weather bulletin said 50 millimetres of rain or more could fall within 24 hours in some parts of the region Sunday into Monday. A low pressure system from the Atlantic coast of the U.S. is expected to move into southern Quebec and will strengthen into a "strong fall storm."

The precipitation will begin Saturday night and continue into Sunday as the system approaches.

"Strong westerly winds are also quite possible Monday in the wake of this weather system," Environment Canada said.

There is a slim chance the rainy weather will continue on Tuesday. The preliminary forecast for Halloween is calling for a high of 8 C and a low of 1 C with a 30 per cent chance of rain.