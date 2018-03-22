Four people were arrested after a report of shots fired on Johnston Road in south Ottawa Wednesday night led police to find an injured man in a vehicle.

Officers were called to Johnston Road near Cellini Court shortly before 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found an injured man in one vehicle while another vehicle sped off.

Police said they caught up with that vehicle shortly after and arrested four young males of an unspecified age.

The injured man was taken to hospital.

Police said they didn't have specific information on his condition, but he was still conscious and able to talk.