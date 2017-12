One man has been taken to hospital in serious condition after a shooting in the ByWard Market Friday night. (CBC)

One man is in critical condition after being shot in the ByWard Market Friday night.

Ottawa paramedics say the man was shot multiple times. He has been transported to hospital.

Ottawa police responded to reports of shots fired at Rideau Street and King Edward Avenue at 8:07 p.m.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.