Police investigate after shots fired in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the east end of the city Saturday evening.
No injuries have been reported, police say
The Ottawa Police Service responded to gunfire at 1900 St. Laurent Blvd., near the Canada Science and Technology Museum, at around 5 p.m.
There were no injuries.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Ottawa Police Service at (613) 236-1222, extension 3566.