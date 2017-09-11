Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired in the ByWard Market early Monday morning.

It happened on the 200 block of Murray Street, between Cumberland Street and King Edward Avenue, at about 2:30 a.m.

When police showed up no victims or suspects were found, but there were some shell casings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).