No injuries were reported following a pair of overnight shootings in Ottawa and across the river in Gatineau.

Ottawa police say there was a shooting in the Wiggins Private area of Sandy Hill around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

And early Friday morning, Gatineau police were called to rue Daniel Johnson in Gatineau after residents heard gunshots.

Officers responding to that shooting found shell casings at the scene, but reported no injuries.

Witnesses reported that two people had fled the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Caravan, with tinted windows.